Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 17:59 Hits: 8

A comedy duo, known as the "The Good Liars," hung up "not wanted" signs with Ivanka Trump's picture on them around New York City as her father prepares to leave the White House.The posters, plastered around Manhatt...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/528164-comedy-duo-posts-ivanka-trump-not-wanted-posters-around-nyc