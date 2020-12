Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 04:38 Hits: 5

Joe Biden on Monday got his first look as president-elect at the President's Daily Brief, a top secret summary of U.S. intelligence and world events.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/6x8a6JA06hw/