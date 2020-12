Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 22:19 Hits: 2

Iowa officials on Monday certified the results showing state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) defeating former state Sen. Rita Hart (D) by just six votes in the race for Iowa’s open 2nd Congressional District.Miller-Meeks will succeed seven-...

