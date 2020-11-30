Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 16:26 Hits: 1

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Diners enjoy a weekend brunch in outdoor bubble pods at Ted’s Bulletin on 14th Street NW in Washington on Saturday.

The weekend after Thanksgiving looked different than most years, but the weather was often sunny and mild, allowing many in the D.C. area to venture outside.

D.C. restaurants are currently limited to 50 percent capacity, which will be lowered to 25 percent starting Monday, Dec. 14 in an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

The post Photo of the day: Bubble brunch appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/11/30/photo-of-the-day-bubble-brunch/