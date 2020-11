Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 15:48 Hits: 5

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff warned on Sunday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would cause paralysis in the federal government if Republicans hold on to the Senate. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/527878-ossoff-warns-mcconnell-will-cause-paralysis-in-federal-government