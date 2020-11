Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 16:30 Hits: 2

We can all agree that supporting food production during the pandemic is a top priority but that should not be used as justification for putting animals or humans at unnecessary and unacceptable risk.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/politics/527816-dangerously-fast-slaughter-speeds-are-putting-animals-and-people