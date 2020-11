Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 23:12 Hits: 6

The first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate have been flown over to the U.S. from Belgium, a source familiar with United Airlines' COVID Vaccine Readiness Task Team planning confirmed to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/aviation/527835-first-doses-of-pfizer-vaccine-being-flown-to-us-from-belgium