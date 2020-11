Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 16:10 Hits: 0

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) said the Congressman made a "poor analogy" in saying that South Carolina voters have an "extra chromosome." In an interview published Monday by the Nashville Scene, Cooper was asked about why some...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/527337-spokesperson-says-tennessee-democrat-made-poor-analogy-in-saying-south