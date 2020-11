Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 19:34 Hits: 1

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is calling for President Trump to accept the election results and move forward with a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. While speaking at the Bank of America’s virtual European Credit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527393-paul-ryan-calls-for-trump-to-accept-results-the-election-is-over