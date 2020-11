Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 15:01 Hits: 12

Former CIA head John Brennan and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) traded jabs on Twitter Friday over the killing of Iran's nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/527812-former-cia-head-cruz-trade-jabs-over-killing-of-iranian-nuclear