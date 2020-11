Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairmen of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees respectively, tore into President Trump after he announced a pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Schiff and...

