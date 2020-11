Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 14:12 Hits: 1

Sidney Powell, the lawyer recently distanced from the Trump campaign, on Wednesday filed typo-filled lawsuits in both Michigan and Georgia alleging election fraud. The suits alleged problems link...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/527679-ex-trump-lawyer-sidney-powell-files-typo-filled-lawsuits-in-michigan