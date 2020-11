Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 20:11 Hits: 3

President Trump lashed out at a reporter during a pool spray Thursday, calling the journalist a "lightweight" after the president was pressed about his election defeat.Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason r...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/527734-dont-talk-to-me-that-way-trump-lashes-out-at-reporter-over-election-question