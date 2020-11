Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020

Republicans are preparing to re-embrace their inner deficit hawk after greenlighting big spending bills under President Trump.GOP senators say they expect to refocus on curbing the nation's debt and reforming entit...

