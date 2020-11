Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 19:00 Hits: 10

The celebration of Democrats is on hold after the election results. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are headed to the White House, but defeats in both chambers of Congress slowed the extreme agenda of packing the Suprem...

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/527731-san-francisco-wealth-tax-will-fuel-next-blue-exodus-for-rich-earners