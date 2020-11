Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 20:21 Hits: 1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is blaming the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court for a decision late Wednesday against his state's COVID-19 restrictions on churches and places of worship.In remarks to r...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527697-cuomo-on-supreme-court-ruling-conservative-majority-is-making-a