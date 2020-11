Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 02:43 Hits: 7

A Venezuelan judge sentenced six American oil executives to jail on Thursday after they were found guilty of corruption charges.The six Citgo executives were sentenced to more than 8 years in pri...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/527706-venezuela-judge-orders-prison-time-for-6-american-oil-executives