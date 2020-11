Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 03:39 Hits: 7

Pope Francis on Thursday praised medical workers and criticized groups protesting COVID-19 restrictions in an op-ed published for ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/527707-pope-francis-swipes-at-groups-protesting-covid-19-restrictions-in-nyt-op-ed