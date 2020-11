Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 15:29 Hits: 11

President Trump issued a proclamation encouraging Americans to gather "in homes and places of worship" ahead of Thanksgiving, even as his successor and public health officials have urged people to practice social distanci...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527683-trump-encourages-americans-to-gather-in-thanksgiving-proclamation