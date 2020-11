Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 17:05 Hits: 12

The incoming Biden administration will face an immediate challenge persuading a skeptical American public to take a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes widely available.Health officials, including the nation's top in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/527547-vaccine-skepticism-emerges-as-early-test-for-biden