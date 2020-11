Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 26 November 2020 03:02 Hits: 14

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) apologized Wednesday following backlash for his holiday travel to Mississippi after he advised his residents to stay put due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hancock rel...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527667-mayor-of-denver-apologizes-for-holiday-travel-after-advising-residents