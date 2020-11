Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 03:36 Hits: 5

Minnesota state officials certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the White House race in the state Tuesday.The Minnesota State Canvassing Board unanimously certified the election results, with tallies...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/527482-minnesota-certifies-biden-victory