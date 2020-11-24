Biden Cabinet: 3 big challenges facing the next DNI

Articles

Watch as CQ Roll Call’s Gopal Ratnam breaks down some of the most pressing issues that Avril Haines could face if confirmed to be the next director of national intelligence.

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that he would nominate Haines, who would be the first woman to hold the role.

[As top U.S. spy chief, Haines will face task of restoring trust]

