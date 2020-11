Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 21:32 Hits: 15

President-elect Joe Biden’s first round of Cabinet picks is so far largely unifying the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party.Biden has faced a difficult balancing act with his nominations. He’s under pressure from the left to not...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/527431-biden-cabinet-picks-largely-unify-democrats-so-far