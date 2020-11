Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 16:49 Hits: 4

House Democrats are planning on bringing back earmarks at the start of the next Congress. What does that mean for the appropriations process? CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss, along with a look at the race for chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

