Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 19:38 Hits: 13

Wisconsin election observers in Milwaukee were given wristbands bearing the poop emoji Tuesday during the fifth day of watching the recount requested by President Trump's campaign.Milwaukee Journ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527387-wisconsin-recount-observers-given-poop-emoji-wristbands