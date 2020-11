Articles

A newly elected Colorado Republican on Monday requested that Capitol Police allow her to carry her gun in the Capitol, The Associated Press reported. After she is sworn in in January, Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) could join an unknown...

