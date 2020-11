Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 17:55 Hits: 8

President Trump on Tuesday made an impromptu appearance in the White House briefing room to celebrate the stock market surpassing 30,000 points, but he left without taking questions or addressing the official start of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527365-trump-makes-one-minute-appearance-to-tout-dows-30000