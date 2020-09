Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 20:04 Hits: 2

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, shut down a question Sunday from CNN's Jake Tapper about any "gaffe" her husband may make. "Oh, you can't even go there," Jill Biden ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518503-jill-biden-shuts-down-jake-tappers-question-about-husbands-occasional-gaffe