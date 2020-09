Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 14:39 Hits: 2

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Sunday that the Democrats can "slow" the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett "perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at most."Durbin countered...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/518480-durbin-democrats-can-slow-supreme-court-confirmation-perhaps-a