Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 15:20 Hits: 2

Tom Ridge, the former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and the first U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, has announced he will be backing former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race, saying in an op-ed th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518484-ex-pennsylvania-gov-ridge-explains-vote-for-biden-in-philadelphia-paper