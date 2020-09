Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 13:27 Hits: 4

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sunday morning, calling the November election "critical.""I've got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversa...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/518471-dwayne-johnson-backs-biden-in-first-public-presidential