Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 27 September 2020 14:10 Hits: 4

President Trump on Sunday again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be tested for drugs before the upcoming debate between the two candidates. Trump, who has so...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/518476-trump-renews-call-for-pre-debate-drug-test