Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 21:07 Hits: 10

President Trump on Saturday officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court, revealing his choice at a Rose Garden ceremony and kicking off a sprint to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/518189-trump-taps-amy-coney-barrett-to-replace-ginsburg-on-supreme-court