Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took a remarkable step this week in shifting tactics to begin drafting a new partisan package of coronavirus relief.But the same moderate Democrats she’s aiming to appease with the $2.4 trillion proposal want...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518279-centrist-democrats-got-their-covid-bill-now-they-want-a-vote