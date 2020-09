Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 13:10 Hits: 8

Two former Republican lawmakers wrote an op-ed on Friday explaining why they are supporting Democrat Joe Biden instead of President Trump in November, arguing Trump is "an ill-formed man who lacks basic self-co...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518410-former-gop-lawmakers-on-endorsing-biden-trump-is-no-republican-lacks-basic