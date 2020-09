Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 20:01 Hits: 2

The House is slated to vote next week on a resolution that would reaffirm the chamber's support for a peaceful transfer of power after President Trump this week declined to commit to it if he loses reelection.The vote will come after the Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518278-house-to-vote-on-resolution-affirming-peaceful-transition-of-power