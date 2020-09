Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 21:39 Hits: 2

President Trump will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday barring any last second change, multiple people familiar with the process confirmed to The Hill....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/518319-trump-plans-to-pick-coney-barrett-to-replace-ginsburg-on-court