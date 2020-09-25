Photos of the week: As RBG is honored, Congress plods on

Articles

Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

Congress had its share of hearings and votes this week, but that was all overshadowed by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Here’s a look at the week ending Sept. 25 through the lenses of CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves the Capitol on Friday after a memorial service for Ginsburg. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves the Capitol on Friday after a memorial service for Ginsburg. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A joint services military honor guard carries Ginsburg’s casket through the Capitol Rotunda to Statuary Hall on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) A joint services military honor guard carries Ginsburg’s casket through the Capitol Rotunda to Statuary Hall on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Deborah Collins of Gettysburg, Pa., watches as Ginsburg’s casket ascends the steps of the Capitol for her memorial service Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Deborah Collins of Gettysburg, Pa., watches as Ginsburg’s casket ascends the steps of the Capitol for her memorial service Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Maine Sen. Susan Collins arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Maine Sen. Susan Collins arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, greets Michigan Sen. Gary Peters before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing Thursday in the Dirksen Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool) FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, greets Michigan Sen. Gary Peters before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing Thursday in the Dirksen Building. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool)

Mourners pay their respects Wednesday as Ginsburg lies in repose at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Mourners pay their respects Wednesday as Ginsburg lies in repose at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate chamber for a vote Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate chamber for a vote Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pay their respects Wednesday as Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court. Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the high court in 1993. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pay their respects Wednesday as Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court. Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the high court in 1993. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Florida Rep. Ross Spano, center, poses for a selfie Wednesday with Paul and Linda Pickern of All Pro Pastors International ministry during a tour of the Capitol Rotunda. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Florida Rep. Ross Spano, center, poses for a selfie Wednesday with Paul and Linda Pickern of All Pro Pastors International ministry during a tour of the Capitol Rotunda. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adjusts his nameplate behind the protective plexiglass shield on the witness table Tuesday before the start of a House Financial Services hearing in the Rayburn Building on the Fed’s pandemic response and oversight of the Treasury Department. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adjusts his nameplate behind the protective plexiglass shield on the witness table Tuesday before the start of a House Financial Services hearing in the Rayburn Building on the Fed’s pandemic response and oversight of the Treasury Department. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends an interfaith service on the National Mall on Tuesday to honor the more than 200,000 people who died due to COVID-19. The COVID Memorial Project placed 20,000 American flags around the Washington Monument in the victims’ honor. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends an interfaith service on the National Mall on Tuesday to honor the more than 200,000 people who died due to COVID-19. The COVID Memorial Project placed 20,000 American flags around the Washington Monument in the victims’ honor. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A woman waves a “Notorious R.B.G.” flag in front of the Supreme Court on Monday in honor of Ginsburg. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A woman waves a “Notorious R.B.G.” flag in front of the Supreme Court on Monday in honor of Ginsburg. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Casey Heigh displays a sweater featuring Ginsburg’s image at The Outrage store on 14th Street Northwest in Washington on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Casey Heigh displays a sweater featuring Ginsburg’s image at The Outrage store on 14th Street Northwest in Washington on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A jeep with a photo of Ginsburg in the window drives past the crowd gathered at the Supreme Court on Saturday to mourn the late justice. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A jeep with a photo of Ginsburg in the window drives past the crowd gathered at the Supreme Court on Saturday to mourn the late justice. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

