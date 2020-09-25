House committee’s recommendation: more Nickelback — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

“Holy s—, I thought we had better technology than this!” exclaimed Sen. Jon Tester during a partially virtual Senate hearing.

Luckily for him, the House Modernization of Congress Committee has been working for 18 months to come up with solutions for the many tech problems plaguing Congress. Unluckily for the rest of us, Rep. Rodney Davis opted to play out the panel’s final meeting with his favorite band, Nickelback.

But amid the frozen video calls and Rep. Louie Gohmert’s attempts to hear better by putting his ear to his microphone, Speaker Nancy Pelosi still managed to try leading her caucus in the middle of a live Zoom interview.

