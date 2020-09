Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:43 Hits: 2

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state in the Capitol on Friday, underscoring her impact as a trailblazer for women.Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, made history after her...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518192-ginsburg-becomes-the-first-woman-to-lie-in-state-in-the-capitol