Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:55 Hits: 1

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), the first vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is spearheading efforts on a bill to impose term limits on Supreme Court justices.According to a draft copy of the legislation, justices would be capped to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518195-house-democrat-to-introduce-bill-imposing-term-limits-on-supreme-court