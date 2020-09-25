Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump may be calling for “patriotic education,” but plenty of Americans already cherish a sanitized version of U.S. history. Even a former Democratic congressman proudly lives in a world that eschews the history of the Confederate flag.

In a field in rural Virginia this month, country singer Whey Jennings sang for an enthusiastic crowd his grandfather’s hit “Good Ol’ Boys,” the theme song to the show “The Dukes of Hazzard.” To his right sat a cast member from the show, former Democratic Rep. Ben “Cooter” Jones, who owns and operates the adjacent Cooter’s, a folksy museum dedicated to his 1979 hit show. The museum’s main attraction is “The General Lee,” the show’s iconic car, complete with its controversial Confederate flag roof.

Jones remains firm in his long-standing support of what he calls the rebel flag, despite its association with hate groups. As a former Democratic congressman, there’s a lot of daylight between him and his civil rights roots. See the video for more.

Alma Viator, Ben Jones, Whey Jennings, and Nuke Bushner perform during former Rep. Ben Cooter Jones birthday celebration at Cooter’s Place in Luray, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post How ‘The General Lee’ was left in the Democratic Party’s dust appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/09/25/how-the-general-lee-was-left-in-the-democratic-partys-dust/