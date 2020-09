Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 14:35 Hits: 7

Democrats hoping to turn Texas blue see a tempting - if formidable - target in freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R).Crenshaw's seat is one of several in Texas Democrats are contesting this cycle, and the party is bullish...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518108-democrats-battle-headwinds-in-race-to-unseat-crenshaw