Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 01:13 Hits: 13

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday took aim at an executive order from President Trump which he has claimed will ensure coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.“President Trump’s bogus executive order on pre-existing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518134-pelosi-slams-trump-executive-order-on-preexisting-conditions-its-not-worth-the