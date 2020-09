Articles

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Thursday promised a peaceful transition of power if President Trump were to lose in his reelection bid.Her comments come a day after Trump refused to make the same promise.Cheney, the third-highest member of House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517956-liz-cheney-promises-peaceful-transfer-of-power-after-trump-declines