Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 15:49 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tore into President Trump Thursday after he declined the day before to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the presidential election in November. “We want a peaceful transfer of power,” Pelosi said...

