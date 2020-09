Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 21:25 Hits: 2

U.S. Army officials told lawmakers Tuesday they are seeking a new 15-year, $16 billion strategy to modernize and automate the military’s aging munitions plants following nearly a dozen worker deaths...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/ZnJL-YfaVSM/