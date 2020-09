Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 00:39 Hits: 5

Federal Election Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub on Wednesday said the U.S. does not "get rid of" ballots in response to comments made by President Trump as he ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517924-fec-commissioner-responds-to-trump-we-do-not-get-rid-of-ballots