Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) pushed back on Wednesday against President Trump, who refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election in November."Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517935-romney-unthinkable-and-unacceptable-to-not-commit-to-peaceful-transition-of